Surrey family says home shot up with pellet guns as bullies target teen son

A Surrey family is going public with allegations of dangerous bullying targeting their teenage son in the hopes it spurs actions from authorities — and other parents.

Megan Parker says bullies armed with airsoft pellet guns targeted her home last week, smashing her son’s bedroom window, along with windows on her car and garage.

“When I looked around and realized it was a targeted situation I felt really scared,” she told Global News.

The family says their 14-year-old son, who attends Salish Secondary, has been targeted by a group of youth at the school, whom she believes have escalated their campaign of harassment.

She said shortly after the attack, someone sent her son a Snapchat video from the shooter’s perspective.

His father, Jason Parker, said the video was later uploaded to social media.

“I had to relive that moment through these teens’ point of view, and just made my blood boil,” he said.

“I don’t understand the thought process of first of all why someone would do that, and then record it, post if for others to see. It just goes to show they don’t really care of any consequences, and they are actually proud of their actions.”

The family has pulled their son from Salish Secondary, and say they won’t send him back there after the holiday break.

But they believe the incident speaks to a larger problem at the school, and one they say the school district doesn’t appear to be taking seriously.

“I feel like I should get some answers. Even if it’s not names, I feel like I should know what actions are being taken and I am not getting any of that,” Megan said.

“I’ve seen other people as well on social media that attend my son’s school that are also being bullied, and it’s being put on social media. I know he is not the only one.”

In a statement, the Surrey School District said it takes all allegations of bullying seriously.

The district said it works with students and their families, the school community and police, and that incidents can be reported through an online portal.

“Surrey Schools protects the privacy of our students,” it said. “This means that while specifics cannot always be shared, each situation is thoroughly explored while centring the safety and well-being of our students.”

The Surrey Police Service, meanwhile, said it is investigating the incident at the Parkers’ home as mischief.

Police are still working to identify suspects, and an RCMP officer has been assigned to the file and is in regular contact with the family, the SPS said.

The Parkers said they’re now working on finding a new school for their son.

But they also have a message for parents in the community.

“I really hope that whoever bought their children these weapons goes home, talks to their kids, takes these weapons away and does the right thing and talks to the Surrey RCMP,” Megan said.