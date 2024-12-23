Montréal braces for snowy forecast ahead of Christmas

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A special weather advisory is in effect for the southern Quebec area, with up to 15 cm expected in some areas ahead of Christmas.

Environment Canada warns that snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected, while some areas could see slightly higher amounts.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The weather agency warns that these conditions could impact travel, especially with the start of the holiday period.

The snowfall is expected to start Monday and go all the way through Christmas until Christmas Eve Tuesday.

The areas impacted include the Montreal, Montérégie, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Outaouais, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec and Eastern Townships regions.

Driver are warned to be prepared for changing weather conditions and be prepared for areas of reduced visibilities.

The weather agency warns that untreated roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery and difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.