Montréal braces for snowy forecast ahead of Christmas

A special weather advisory is in effect for the southern Quebec area, with up to 15 cm expected in some areas ahead of Christmas.
Environment Canada warns that snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected, while some areas could see slightly higher amounts.
The weather agency warns that these conditions could impact travel, especially with the start of the holiday period.
The snowfall is expected to start Monday and go all the way through Christmas until Christmas Eve Tuesday.
The areas impacted include the Montreal, Montérégie, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Outaouais, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec and Eastern Townships regions.
Driver are warned to be prepared for changing weather conditions and be prepared for areas of reduced visibilities.
The weather agency warns that untreated roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery and difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
