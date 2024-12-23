Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Montréal braces for snowy forecast ahead of Christmas

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Temporary warming centre opening in Montreal'
Temporary warming centre opening in Montreal
RELATED: Temperatures in Montreal are expected to drop significantly just as winter officially begins. The mayor is opening a temporary warming centre to help bring the unhoused indoors. But as Matilda Cerone reports, it’s being described as a Band-aid solution.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A special weather advisory is in effect for the southern Quebec area, with up to 15 cm expected in some areas ahead of Christmas.

Environment Canada warns that snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected, while some areas could see slightly higher amounts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weather agency warns that these conditions could impact travel, especially with the start of the holiday period.

The snowfall is expected to start Monday and go all the way through Christmas until Christmas Eve Tuesday.

The areas impacted include the Montreal, Montérégie, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Outaouais, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec and Eastern Townships regions.

Trending Now

Driver are warned to be prepared for changing weather conditions and be prepared for areas of reduced visibilities.

The weather agency warns that untreated roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery and difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices