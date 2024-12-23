Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports spike in measles cases; 37 linked to an exposure in New Brunswick

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians view measles as dangerous, not everyone in favour of mandatory vaccine: Poll'
Majority of Canadians view measles as dangerous, not everyone in favour of mandatory vaccine: Poll
RELATED: Majority of Canadians view measles as dangerous, not everyone in favour of mandatory vaccine: Poll – Mar 27, 2024 – Mar 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Public health officials say a cluster of measles cases in Ontario linked to an exposure in New Brunswick has grown to 37.

Public Health Ontario says 11 of those cases are confirmed and 26 are probable.

In an epidemiological summary released last week, the public health agency says the cases began in October and so far, 28 of those sickened were children or teens.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The public health agency says all but two cases were in people who were unimmunized.

Ontario has seen a sharp spike in the vaccine-preventable virus this year, with 63 cases — including eight that resulted in hospitalization and one death.

Trending Now

Public Health Ontario says there were 101 confirmed cases of measles in the province between 2013 and 2023, and never more than 22 cases in a year.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, there were only seven cases of the virus, which is highly contagious.

Symptoms include fever, a red blotchy rash, red watery eyes, and cough.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices