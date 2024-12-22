Menu

Canada

Suspected case of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ottawa leaves 10 people hospitalized

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
A Ottawa Police Service (OPS) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say 10 people have been taken to hospital and one of them is suffering from life threatening injuries after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning case. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Ottawa police say 10 people are in hospital and one of them is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning case.

Police say the fire department and paramedics responded to a call at about 9:15 a.m. at a home on Granville Street in the city’s Vanier district.

The local paramedic service says in an email that six adults and four children were treated and transported for potential carbon monoxide exposure.

One adult was listed in critical condition.

The other nine people were deemed to be in serious condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

