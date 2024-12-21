Halifax police still looking for information three years after 8-year-old shot dead

Send this page to someone via email

Today is the third anniversary of the unsolved murder of Lee’Marion Shancez Cain, an eight-year-old boy who was shot while sitting in a vehicle with an adult in Dartmouth, across the harbour from downtown Halifax.

At the time, Halifax police said shots were fired from a burgundy Chevrolet Traverse SUV with tinted windows.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lee’Marion, who was sitting in another car, was taken to hospital and died, and the 26-year-old who was with the boy was also hit but survived.

Police said in 2021 that investigators did not believe the shooting was random, and described the suspects as two Black men.

In a Friday news release, Halifax police asked anyone with information to come forward, saying even the smallest piece of new information could help with the investigation.

Lee’Marion’s case is part of the unsolved crimes program run by the provincial government, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people tied to cold cases.