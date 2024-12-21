Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police still looking for information three years after 8-year-old shot dead

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2024 8:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting'
Support for North Preston being rallied after 8-year-old boy killed in shooting
WATCH: Support for North Preston is being rallied after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed in Dartmouth on Tuesday. – Dec 23, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Today is the third anniversary of the unsolved murder of Lee’Marion Shancez Cain, an eight-year-old boy who was shot while sitting in a vehicle with an adult in Dartmouth, across the harbour from downtown Halifax.

At the time, Halifax police said shots were fired from a burgundy Chevrolet Traverse SUV with tinted windows.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lee’Marion, who was sitting in another car, was taken to hospital and died, and the 26-year-old who was with the boy was also hit but survived.

Police said in 2021 that investigators did not believe the shooting was random, and described the suspects as two Black men.

Trending Now

In a Friday news release, Halifax police asked anyone with information to come forward, saying even the smallest piece of new information could help with the investigation.

Lee’Marion’s case is part of the unsolved crimes program run by the provincial government, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people tied to cold cases.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices