Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest man making ‘inappropriate sexual advances’ to girl at Port Moody bus stop

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 9:02 pm
1 min read
Transit Police are seen outside Moody Centre SkyTrain station in this undated file photo.
Transit Police are seen outside Moody Centre SkyTrain station in this undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Port Moody, B.C., say they arrested a man with a lengthy history of sexual offences after he was spotted approaching a girl.

Police said they were called to a bus stop near the Mody Centre SkyTrain centre Thursday evening when another adult noticed the man “making inappropriate sexual advances towards a female youth.”

Officers arrested Derek Jason Sangris, who has since been charged with multiple probation violations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sangris has been the subject of previous public warnings and has a history of sexual offences in B.C. dating back a decade.

“This incident is concerning, just given the fact that this man is a known sex offender in our community and anyone who might have additional information or might have seen something is asked to contact our investigators,” Port Moody police spokesperson Const Sam Zacharias said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to thank the person who reported it to us right away and promptly because it was because of that we were able to apprehend the suspect right away.”

Sangris was under court-ordered conditions, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices