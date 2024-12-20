Police arrest man making ‘inappropriate sexual advances’ to girl at Port Moody bus stop

Police in Port Moody, B.C., say they arrested a man with a lengthy history of sexual offences after he was spotted approaching a girl.
Police said they were called to a bus stop near the Mody Centre SkyTrain centre Thursday evening when another adult noticed the man “making inappropriate sexual advances towards a female youth.”
Officers arrested Derek Jason Sangris, who has since been charged with multiple probation violations.
Get breaking National news
Sangris has been the subject of previous public warnings and has a history of sexual offences in B.C. dating back a decade.
“This incident is concerning, just given the fact that this man is a known sex offender in our community and anyone who might have additional information or might have seen something is asked to contact our investigators,” Port Moody police spokesperson Const Sam Zacharias said.
“We would like to thank the person who reported it to us right away and promptly because it was because of that we were able to apprehend the suspect right away.”
Sangris was under court-ordered conditions, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16.
- Luigi Mangione perp walk: Did it garner more support for suspected killer?
- Toronto police ID officer who died on duty from medical episode
- ‘Sadistic’ Quebec killer convicted of triple family murder gets life in prison
- Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC transferred to Montreal
Comments