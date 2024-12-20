Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

National Bank gets final approval for Canadian Western Bank takeover

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'National Bank acquires Canadian National Bank'
National Bank acquires Canadian National Bank
National Bank acquires Canadian National Bank – Jun 16, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

National Bank of Canada’s $5-billion takeover of Canadian Western Bank has cleared its final regulatory hurdle.

The Montreal-based National Bank said Friday the federal finance minister has approved the deal, marking the last milestone in the takeover set to be completed on Feb. 3, 2025.

“This is great news for Canadians and will allow our two complementary banks to unite and enhance services for our clients,” said Laurent Ferreira, president and CEO of National Bank, in a news release.

“A new and exciting chapter is beginning for National Bank and CWB as we come together.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A new and exciting chapter is beginning for National Bank and CWB as we come together."
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The deal previously received approvals from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Competition Bureau. Canadian Western Bank shareholders voted in favour of the transaction in September.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: National Bank offers to buy Canadian Western Bank in $5B deal'
Business Matters: National Bank offers to buy Canadian Western Bank in $5B deal
Trending Now

National Bank has called its takeover of the Edmonton-based Canadian Western Bank a key pillar of its domestic growth strategy for 2025. Ferreira said the acquisition will strengthen National Bank’s position across the country and allow for more growth in Western Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal-based bank said Friday that the two companies will now work together to ensure a smooth transition for both CWB clients and employees, who will receive additional information about next steps shortly.

National Bank will start including CWB in its financial results beginning in the second quarter of 2025, the company said.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices