Langley woman’s disappearance deemed ‘suspicious,’ homicide team takes over

Homicide investigators have taken conduct of the search for a Langley, B.C., woman last seen in late October.

Chantelle Moore’s family reported her missing in mid-November, after not hearing from her for an “extended period of time.”

Chantelle Moore, 34, was last seen in mid-October. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact IHIT. IHIT

An investigation by Surrey and Langley RCMP concluded the 34-year-old was last seen at a hotel in Langley, and that no one had seen her since October.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it had taken over from Mounties “due to recent information suggesting Ms. Moore’s disappearance to be suspicious.”

IHIT said investigators and Moore’s family are looking to answer a number of unanswered questions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.