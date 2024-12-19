Toronto police officer involved in search warrant dead, found in parking lot: sources

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer has died after being involved in executing a search warrant Thursday morning, multiple police sources say.

The officer’s death was confirmed by Toronto police in a post on X late Thursday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of one of our officers while on duty this morning,” it said.

“We are in the process of notifying the officer’s family and will share further updates in the coming hours.”

The force added preliminary information suggests the cause of death may be medical.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the officer’s loved ones, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” police said.

Sources told Global News the officer, who was a member of the hold-up squad, was found in the parking lot of 31 Division, which is located in North York. The officer was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

View image in full screen Toronto Police 31 Division, located at 40 Norfinch Dr., is shown on Dec. 19, 2024. Multiple police sources told Global News an officer, who was found in a parking lot at the station Thursday, has died. Sean O'Shea/Global News

The Toronto Police Association (TPA), which represents almost 8,000 uniform and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service, said in a notice to its members the operation the officer was involved in occurred during the early morning hours.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“During the operation, one of our officers experienced a medical episode. Despite efforts to assist, it is with great sadness that we confirm the officer has passed away,” the union said in the notice.

“We are aware of speculation regarding the circumstances of this tragic loss. The information we have at this time indicates that the cause of death is believed to be medical, but further investigation is ongoing.”

The TPA added it is currently in the process of notifying the officer’s family, and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

“Our thoughts are with the officer’s loved ones and colleagues during this profoundly difficult time,” the union said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed his condolences in a post on X.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear that a Toronto police officer died while on duty earlier today. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the officer, as well as all members of the @TorontoPolice,” he wrote.

“It’s a sober reminder of the need to always stand with our women and men in uniform, who work tirelessly everyday to keep our communities safe.”

— with files from Tracy Tong and Catherine McDonald