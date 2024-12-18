Sacred fire at Camp Morgan honouring slain Indigenous woman to be put out

Send this page to someone via email

Just off of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway stands Camp Morgan, an encampment built back in December 2022.

“It’s like a second home to us. This place here has a lot of meaning to not only our family, but our supporters, our city,” Melissa Robinson said.

The idea of an encampment was spearheaded by the family of Morgan Harris, an Indigenous woman who was the victim of a convicted serial killer.

A sacred fire was lit at the camp for her two years ago.

“As we burn it, it’s our connection to the creator and it allows our spirits to be able to see,” said Robinson, who is cousins with Harris.

Harris’s remains, along with another victim, Marcedes Myran, are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill.

Police initially said they wouldn’t search the landfill, citing feasibility and safety concerns.

But after years of advocacy, a search of the Prairie Green Landfill is now in its fourth stage — something Assembly of First Nations national chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is pleased with.

“I’m sad that it was such a political issue, but I’m happy that we’re now looking. But at the same time, how many more are in there?” Woodhouse Nepinak said.

The sacred fire at Camp Morgan was meant to burn until the day her family could bring her home.

While Harris’s remains haven’t been found yet, her family has decided to close out the fire Wednesday. They are now focusing their energy on the Prairie Green Landfill search.

“When we shut this down, yes, her spirit will still be out there, but the plan is when she is found we will relight it with the ashes from this fire for her for four days that will allow her to travel over,” Robinson said.

While the fire will be extinguished, the structures at Camp Morgan will stay.

“Once my cousin is laid to rest properly, we will reassemble right by Brady landfill,” Robinson said.

Advocates plan to then fight for a search of the Brady Road Landfill, where the remains of another Indigenous woman, Tanya Nepinak, are believed to be.