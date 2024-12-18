Menu

Crime

Huntsville man charged with sexual assault of young child

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs stock image. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs stock image. Getty Images
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Huntsville man in a historic sexual assault investigation involving a young child.

Police say the investigation related to a sexual assault alleged to have happened in July 2015 in the town of Huntsville.

Police say the victim who was seven years old at the time, came forward in October of 2023.

On Tuesday, the Muskoka crime unit, with the assistance of the OPP’s forensic interview team and forensic sketch artist, arrested Kelly Mahon, 59.

Mahon is charged with sexual assault with a weapon of a person under 16, sexual interference and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Police say while it is unknown if there are other victims, there is no statute of limitations on sexual offences.

Police say victims can make a report to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual assault can do so by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency.

If people do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, they can find help from community partners through Ontario 211 by calling 211 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information.

