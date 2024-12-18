Menu

Weather

‘Significant snowfall’ possible in N.S. on busy holiday travel weekend

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Global News Morning Forecast: December 18
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Nova Scotians are looking at possible “significant snowfall” late this week, on the busy travel weekend ahead of Christmas.

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement covering the entire province, except Cape Breton, that spans from Friday night into Saturday.

“An area of low pressure is expected to travel up the eastern seaboard late this week and track south of Nova Scotia on Saturday bringing snow to the province,” the statement reads.

“It is too early to give specific precipitation amounts as small changes in the track of this storm could dramatically alter precipitation amounts.”

The forecaster says significant snowfall is possible for some parts or all of Nova Scotia, which would make travel “difficult” on Saturday.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says there are “still a lot of question marks about this system.”

“We’ll be able to focus that in and narrow that down as we move towards this weekend. But certainly something to keep in mind — Friday into Saturday, possibly even to Sunday — nor’easter with some strong winds and the possibility of some heavy snow,” he said Wednesday morning.

“It’s all going to depend on the track of the system.”

