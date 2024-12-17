Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Sex-ed group deemed ‘inappropriate’ by Tory government returns to N.B. schools

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier bans non-profit sex-ed group from schools'
N.B. premier bans non-profit sex-ed group from schools
RELATED: N.B. premier bans non-profit sex-ed group from schools – May 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A sexual-education group whose presentations were deemed “clearly inappropriate” by the previous New Brunswick Progressive Conservative government has been cleared to return to the province’s schools.

The new Liberal government says it welcomes presentations by the Montreal-based organization HPV Global Action, calling the subject-matter relevant for students.

Education Minister Claire Johnson says the presentations provide a venue for students’ questions to be answered.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Progressive Conservative government led by Blaine Higgs banned the organization from schools in June after sharing a slide from the group, which featured questions such as, “Do girls masturbate?” and “Is it good or bad to do anal?”

Trending Now

However, Johnson says professionals and teachers ensure the educational material students are exposed to is relevant to their learning, and the government trusts their judgment.

Story continues below advertisement

HPV Global Action president Teresa Norris says the group is still working with the province on next steps, but so far the conversations have been positive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices