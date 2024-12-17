Sex-ed group deemed ‘inappropriate’ by Tory government returns to N.B. schools

Send this page to someone via email

A sexual-education group whose presentations were deemed “clearly inappropriate” by the previous New Brunswick Progressive Conservative government has been cleared to return to the province’s schools.

The new Liberal government says it welcomes presentations by the Montreal-based organization HPV Global Action, calling the subject-matter relevant for students.

Education Minister Claire Johnson says the presentations provide a venue for students’ questions to be answered.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Progressive Conservative government led by Blaine Higgs banned the organization from schools in June after sharing a slide from the group, which featured questions such as, “Do girls masturbate?” and “Is it good or bad to do anal?”

However, Johnson says professionals and teachers ensure the educational material students are exposed to is relevant to their learning, and the government trusts their judgment.

Story continues below advertisement

HPV Global Action president Teresa Norris says the group is still working with the province on next steps, but so far the conversations have been positive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.