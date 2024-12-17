Video captures dramatic arrest of wanted man in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

A dramatic takedown in Abbotsford, B.C., was captured on video on Monday night as police boxed in and arrested a wanted man.

Police said that around 9 p.m. on Monday officers spotted a stolen pickup truck travelling on Highway 1 that was connected to a break and enter in Burnaby on Saturday.

Plainclothes officers followed the suspect to the Sandman Hotel near Mount Lehman Road and surrounded the truck as the man parked.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the suspect tried to ram the police vehicles to get away and then tried to reach for a gun when they moved in to arrest him.

The suspect was shot with multiple bean bag rounds and police then used a dog to subdue the man and take him into custody.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from the Lower Mainland, has a significant criminal history, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation and had an outstanding warrant from another province.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries but has since been released and is currently being held, where he awaits a bail hearing. Police are recommending numerous charges.

“Daily, our officers continue to confront repeat violent offenders participating in multi-jurisdictional crimes,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department said.

“These offenses have a severe impact on victims and significantly affect public safety within our communities. Our officers routinely encounter violent situations, similar to what occurred last night.”