Crime

Backhoe used to tear the front off Newfoundland bank, four facing charges: RCMP

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
The RCMP say that four people in eastern Newfoundland are facing charges after someone used a stolen backhoe to tear off the front of the RBC bank in Holyrood.
The RCMP say that four people in eastern Newfoundland are facing charges after someone used a stolen backhoe to tear off the front of the RBC bank in Holyrood. A view of the bank building is seen in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC
Four people in eastern Newfoundland are facing charges after a stolen backhoe was used to tear the front off the RBC bank in Holyrood.

RCMP say they received a report of a break-in around 3:45 a.m. on the Conception Bay Highway.

When officers arrived moments later, they found an abandoned backhoe amid the twisted wreckage.

A short time later, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested four people on the Trans-Canada Highway after stopping a dump truck and a pickup truck that were reported leaving the scene.

Trending Now

The Mounties say an automated banking machine was recovered from the back of the dump truck.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the RCMP in Holyrood or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024. 

