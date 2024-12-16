Backhoe used to tear the front off Newfoundland bank, four facing charges: RCMP

See more sharing options

Four people in eastern Newfoundland are facing charges after a stolen backhoe was used to tear the front off the RBC bank in Holyrood.

RCMP say they received a report of a break-in around 3:45 a.m. on the Conception Bay Highway.

When officers arrived moments later, they found an abandoned backhoe amid the twisted wreckage.

A short time later, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested four people on the Trans-Canada Highway after stopping a dump truck and a pickup truck that were reported leaving the scene.

The Mounties say an automated banking machine was recovered from the back of the dump truck.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the RCMP in Holyrood or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.