Crime

Police search for suspect in fiery crash in Burnaby

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted December 15, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Fiery crash in Burnaby has police searching for driver
WATCH: Police are searching for the driver responsible for a fiery crash on the border between Vancouver and Burnaby early Sunday morning.
Police in B.C. are searching for the driver who caused a fiery crash on the border of Burnaby and Vancouver early Sunday morning.

Vancouver police say officers spotted a red Mercedes speeding along South East Marine Drive near Fraser Street around 3:30 a.m.

A short while later, the same vehicle was seen running a red light near Matheson Crescent and Marine.

When officers tried to pull the Mercedes over, the driver crashed into a tree near Joffre and Marine. Both the driver and the passenger fled the vehicle which erupted in flames.

So far, no arrests have been made.

