4 arrested, 2 at large after wild Winnipeg police chase, drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested and two remain at large after a wild series of events Wednesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle after spotting two people going into a Notre Dame Avenue storage locker around 8:30 a.m., but the driver sped off, crashing into several vehicles — including a school bus with its safety lights on — near Sargent Avenue and Edmonton Street.

No one was hurt in the incident, and police said they found the vehicle, a 2004 Jeep Compass, abandoned in a parking lot on St. James Street about 10 minutes later. A search of the Jeep turned up 13.3 grams of fentanyl.

Later that morning, police arrested a 42-year-old man at a Spence Street home and seized a wide range of contraband, including 103 grams of fentanyl, 327 grams of cocaine, 190 grams of meth, a contaminated scale, and a total of 240 illegal cigarettes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police subsequently searched the home, as well as the storage locker, and turned up even more fentanyl, meth and cocaine, with a combined street value of more than $218,000. They also seized an additional 19,400 illegal cigarettes. $25,745 in cash, drug packaging material, pills, firearms, and four musical instruments that had previously been reported stolen.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man now faces charges of possessing property obtained by crime, trafficking in contraband tobacco, and four counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Three others were also arrested — a 26-year-old man, and two women, 32 and 46. all three face multiple drug charges. The 46-year-old woman has also been charged with three firearms offences.

Police are still looking for two people — 47-year-old Cory Kozmenski and Kevan Anderson, 41. Between the two of them, they face more than 35 five charges related to drug trafficking, guns and court breaches.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous and police are urging Winnipeggers not to approach them, but instead to call 911.

If you think your vehicle may have been involved in a crash as part of this investigation, you’re asked to call 204-986-6222 or make a report online. related to this investigation, you can report online or call 204-986-6222.