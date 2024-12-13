Ontario man charged with 2nd-degree murder in brother’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a man who initially requested a wellness check on his brother is now charged with second-degree murder in his death.

On Thursday, Dec. 12th, 2024, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police say the accused, 59-year-old Michael Mitchell of St. Thomas, went to the London Police Headquarters requesting a wellness check on his brother, 60-year-old Jeffrey Mitchell, after an incident between the two took place.

The London Police Service notified STPS and officers attended the address on Highview Drive.

St. Thomas police corporate communications coordinator Samantha Wakefield say Jeffrey was found deceased in his residence.

She could not say in what state the victim was found in or how long he was dead before police arrived, but said that shortly after this is brother Michael was arrested.

Michael was transported to St. Thomas police headquarters and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Wakfield says there is no threat to public safety and that residents in the area should expect to see a continued police presence while they investigate what happened.