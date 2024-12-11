City of Nanaimo employee stabbed with syringes in public washroom

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Nanaimo employee is recovering after being stabbed with syringes in a park on Tuesday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP said the 58-year-old man went to use the public washroom at Maffeo-Sutton Park in downtown Nanaimo when he was attacked by two people wielding syringes.

The worker suffered wounds to his face and abdomen, police said.

The suspects fled but the man provided a detailed statement to police before he was transported to Nanaimo Regional Hospital.

It is unclear at this time what led to the altercation, police added.

One suspect was described as a man, five-feet-10-inches tall, with a red beard and wearing a red coat, jeans and a large medallion around his neck.

The second suspect was described as a man with dark hair, wearing dark clothes who also suffered facial injuries during the attack.

The police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident at Maffeo Sutton or has information about the suspects to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at (250)-754-2345.