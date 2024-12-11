Menu

Canada

Calgarians’ generosity on full display at Morning of Giving

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Global Calgary's Morning of Giving, hosted by Leslie Horton, raised a record amount of donations this year to help The Magic of Christmas make the holidays a whole lot brighter for many families in need. View image in full screen
Global Calgary's Morning of Giving, hosted by Leslie Horton, raised a record amount of donations this year to help The Magic of Christmas make the holidays a whole lot brighter for many families in need. Global Calgary
Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving was a huge success again this year, raising a record amount to help the Magic of Christmas spread some Christmas cheer.

The annual fundraising event was hosted by Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton, along with Santa, his elves and other volunteers from the community. It took place Wednesday morning, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen.

Kayla Rider was just one of hundreds of Calgarians who made a donation to Global Calgary's Morning of Giving to help The Magic of Christmas make the holidays a whole lot brighter for families in need. View image in full screen
Kayla Rider was just one of hundreds of Calgarians who made a donation to Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving to help The Magic of Christmas make the holidays a whole lot brighter for families in need. Global Calgary

Hundreds of Calgarians took time out of their busy day to drop off new, unwrapped gifts, including household items, clothing, toys and electronics, as well as cash donations and gift cards.

The toys were then taken to the Magic of Christmas warehouse, where they are sorted and then delivered to families in need on Christmas Eve.

Volunteers will help The Magic of Christmas sort through the truckloads of donations made during Global Calgary's Morning of Giving before they are delivered to families in need on Christmas Eve. View image in full screen
Volunteers will help The Magic of Christmas sort through the truckloads of donations made during Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving before they are delivered to families in need on Christmas Eve. Global News

By noon on Wednesday the total amount of money raised had surpassed $224,000 and the final amount is expected to be even higher.

Global Calgary's Morning of Giving raised a record amount of donations to The Magic of Christmas this year, surpassing $224,000. View image in full screen
Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving raised a record amount of donations to The Magic of Christmas this year, surpassing $224,000. Global Calgary

“Calgarians really came together in a big way this year to make the Morning of Giving a huge success,” Horton said.

“The donations we collected will go a long way to bringing smiles to many, many faces this Christmas.”

 

