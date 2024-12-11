Calgarians’ generosity on full display at Morning of Giving

Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving was a huge success again this year, raising a record amount to help the Magic of Christmas spread some Christmas cheer.
The annual fundraising event was hosted by Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton, along with Santa, his elves and other volunteers from the community. It took place Wednesday morning, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen.
Hundreds of Calgarians took time out of their busy day to drop off new, unwrapped gifts, including household items, clothing, toys and electronics, as well as cash donations and gift cards.
The toys were then taken to the Magic of Christmas warehouse, where they are sorted and then delivered to families in need on Christmas Eve.
By noon on Wednesday the total amount of money raised had surpassed $224,000 and the final amount is expected to be even higher.
“Calgarians really came together in a big way this year to make the Morning of Giving a huge success,” Horton said.
“The donations we collected will go a long way to bringing smiles to many, many faces this Christmas.”
