Global’s annual Morning of Giving fundraiser returns to help spread some Christmas cheer

Global’s Morning of Giving charity fundraiser returns again this year to help spread some Christmas cheer to seniors, families and others in our communities who are in need.

The annual event, hosted by Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton in support of The Magic of Christmas, takes place on Dec. 11 from 6-9 a.m. at the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen.

In 2023 Calgarians generously donated more than $137,000 to the Morning of Giving.

View image in full screen Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton is joined by Santa Claus as she hosts the annual Morning of Giving fundraiser in support of The Magic of Christmas. Global Calgary

Charity partner Calgary Transit also contributes buses and the drivers graciously donate their time to head out with Santa and his elves to have fun delivering the gift bags, gift cards and other holiday surprises.

The charity will also enlist the help of Santa to deliver gifts and Christmas cheer to seniors’ homes and hospitals around the city.

“This event really shows how our community comes together to support our neighbors and friends who need a little extra help this season,” said Horton.

“To watch the kids receive a Santa visit and a bag of gifts with big eyes and big smiles warms my heart and to watch the parents gratitude that others came together to make the day special is truly the Christmas spirit.”

There are hundreds of families on the list this year, so Santa will be very busy.

View image in full screen The Heebee-jeebees are joined by Santa Claus as they help spread some Christmas cheer at Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving in support of The Magic of Christmas. Global News

Horton will join Santa and all the Christmas elves outside, in the traffic circle at the south end of the Blue Flame Kitchen, at 5302 Forand St SW, where you can drive through and drop off your generous donation of toys, gifts, gift cards or cash to support those in need.

Or if you are unable to attend the event or wish you can donate online you can do so at The Magic of Christmas website.