Latest Bank of Canada rate cut a ‘critical lifeline’ for B.C., mortgage brokers say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. mortgage brokers are applauding the Bank of Canada’s latest basis point rate cut.

On Wednesday, the bank delivered a second consecutive interest rate cut of half a percentage point from 3.75 per cent to 3.25 per cent.

The Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association – British Columbia (CMBA-BC) said this rate cut will be a vital measure to reduce financial pressure on mortgage holders, borrowers, and first-time homebuyers across the province.

“Today’s announcement is a critical lifeline for mortgage holders and prospective homebuyers in B.C., particularly for first-time buyers navigating affordability challenges,” Rebecca Casey, president of CMBA-BC said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are encouraged by this accelerated rate cut, which will provide much-needed financial stability and help ease the path to homeownership for many.”

1:51 Record number of Canadians relying on food banks

The CMBA-BC said Wednesday’s decision is a crucial step in creating more affordability and stability for British Columbians in the housing market.

Story continues below advertisement

“This latest rate cut is a positive signal, but ongoing relief and proactive economic policies are vital to ensuring a stable mortgage market and providing British Columbians with the financial certainty they need,” Casey added.