Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Latest Bank of Canada rate cut a ‘critical lifeline’ for B.C., mortgage brokers say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision'
Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Canada has made another half point interest rate cut. Mortgage expert Angela Calla discusses what's behind the move and what it means for you.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. mortgage brokers are applauding the Bank of Canada’s latest basis point rate cut.

On Wednesday, the bank delivered a second consecutive interest rate cut of half a percentage point from 3.75 per cent to 3.25 per cent.

The Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association – British Columbia (CMBA-BC) said this rate cut will be a vital measure to reduce financial pressure on mortgage holders, borrowers, and first-time homebuyers across the province.

“Today’s announcement is a critical lifeline for mortgage holders and prospective homebuyers in B.C., particularly for first-time buyers navigating affordability challenges,” Rebecca Casey, president of CMBA-BC said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are encouraged by this accelerated rate cut, which will provide much-needed financial stability and help ease the path to homeownership for many.”

Click to play video: 'Record number of Canadians relying on food banks'
Record number of Canadians relying on food banks
Trending Now

The CMBA-BC said Wednesday’s decision is a crucial step in creating more affordability and stability for British Columbians in the housing market.

Story continues below advertisement

“This latest rate cut is a positive signal, but ongoing relief and proactive economic policies are vital to ensuring a stable mortgage market and providing British Columbians with the financial certainty they need,” Casey added.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices