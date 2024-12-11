37th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast is back on Dec. 17

The 37th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast will take place this year from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Donate new and unwrapped toys (or cash or gift card donation on the day of) and receive a complimentary breakfast from the Pan Pacific.
Your donation will help and support the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.
The Global News Morning team: Jason Pires, Sonia Sunger, Mark Madryga and Katelin Owsianski & Rock 101 Willy in the Morning will be LIVE on location with broadcast sponsor FortisBC.
Ages 0 to 4
- Outdoor toys: e.g. tricycle, kick scooter, balance bike, balls
- Building blocks: e.g. Megablocks, wooden blocks, stacking blocks
- Musical toys: e.g. xylophone, maracas, drums
- Educational toys: e.g. Leapfrog, co-operative board games, Trace-n-Erase chalkboards, Magna-Tiles, Toy Toolbox
- Arts and crafts: Play-doh, crayons, paints & easels
- Imagination toys: toy cars and train sets, magnetic fishing sets, play food sets, dolls
Ages 5 to 11
- Outdoor toys: e.g. kick scooter, bicycle, soccer ball, basketball, sled
- Games & puzzles: e.g. Pokemon Cards, Perplexus, Monopoly, Cranium Family Edition Sorry, Twister, Chutes and Ladders
- Arts and craft sets: e.g. pencil crayons, pastels, DIY craft kits, jewelry making sets
- STEM toys: e.g. science kits, kids coding games, Imagination toys: e.g. pretend and dress up, interactive pet toys
- Building blocks and sets: e.g. Lego, marble maze, Kiva blocks
- Action figures and dolls: e.g. Barbie, play sets, video game characters, Marvel action figures
- Age-appropriate electronics
Ages 12 to 18
- Sports and activities: e.g. Nerf toys, bicycle, hockey gear, skateboard, activity tracker
- Games, Arts & Crafts: e.g. Settlers of Catan, Cards Against Humanity, Scrabble, Codenames, Telestrations, professional art supplies, intricate models, advanced Lego sets
- Electronics: e.g. video game consoles, tablets, portable chargers, Fujifilm Instax or Polaroid Camera and film; handheld gaming devices
- Musical items: e.g. guitars, keyboards, drums, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wireless earbuds
- Lifestyle: e.g. watch/smartwatches, fitness/water bottles, backpacks, books, travel mugs, make-up, jewellery, hair styling tools, wallets, purses
- Tickets and gift cards: tickets for concerts & sports events, gift cards for clothing, electronics, etc. so that tweens and teens can pick out something for themselves that they will love and need (can be donated on-site)
