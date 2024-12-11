37th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast is back on Dec. 17

See more sharing options

The 37th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast will take place this year from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Donate new and unwrapped toys (or cash or gift card donation on the day of) and receive a complimentary breakfast from the Pan Pacific.

Your donation will help and support the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

The Global News Morning team: Jason Pires, Sonia Sunger, Mark Madryga and Katelin Owsianski & Rock 101 Willy in the Morning will be LIVE on location with broadcast sponsor FortisBC.

1:46 Timelapse of Christmas Wish Breakfast toy pile

Top Christmas Wishes from the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

Ages 0 to 4

Outdoor toys: e.g. tricycle, kick scooter, balance bike, balls

Building blocks: e.g. Megablocks, wooden blocks, stacking blocks

Musical toys: e.g. xylophone, maracas, drums

Educational toys: e.g. Leapfrog, co-operative board games, Trace-n-Erase chalkboards, Magna-Tiles, Toy Toolbox

Arts and crafts: Play-doh, crayons, paints & easels

Imagination toys: toy cars and train sets, magnetic fishing sets, play food sets, dolls

Ages 5 to 11

Outdoor toys: e.g. kick scooter, bicycle, soccer ball, basketball, sled

Games & puzzles: e.g. Pokemon Cards, Perplexus, Monopoly, Cranium Family Edition Sorry, Twister, Chutes and Ladders

Arts and craft sets: e.g. pencil crayons, pastels, DIY craft kits, jewelry making sets

STEM toys: e.g. science kits, kids coding games, Imagination toys: e.g. pretend and dress up, interactive pet toys

Building blocks and sets: e.g. Lego, marble maze, Kiva blocks

Action figures and dolls: e.g. Barbie, play sets, video game characters, Marvel action figures

Age-appropriate electronics

Ages 12 to 18