Canada

New evidence in Devon Marsman homicide case postpones court proceedings

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Accused in 2022 murder of Devon Marsman appears in court
WATCH: An accused in the 2022 murder of 16-year-old Devon Marsman appeared in court Tuesday. Devon’s mother says she prays every day for her son’s remains to be returned to her. As Ella MacDonald reports, new disclosure in the case has delayed proceedings for now.
An accused in the 2022 homicide of 16-year-old Devon Marsman appeared in Halifax court Tuesday, but proceedings will be delayed.

Marsman’s older cousin, Treyton Marsman, is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

The judge was supposed to set dates for a preliminary inquiry, but scheduling was delayed after new evidence was handed over by police.

“We received a second batch of disclosure — a large batch of disclosure — that both counsel: Crown and defence need to review,” said Crown attorney Sean McCarroll.

“It includes most of the potential evidence that the Crown will be relying on so we need to sit down, we need to review that disclosure in its entirety before we can make an informed decision.”

Devon went missing in February 2022. On Sept. 17 of this year, Halifax Regional Police announced they had found remains believed to belong to Devon, and that two individuals — including Devon’s cousin — were charged in connection to his death.

Devon’s mother, Theresa Gray, was in court Tuesday and said the experience has been difficult.

“Just seeing him, it made me sick to my stomach,” she told Global News.

