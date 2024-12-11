New evidence in Devon Marsman homicide case postpones court proceedings

Send this page to someone via email

An accused in the 2022 homicide of 16-year-old Devon Marsman appeared in Halifax court Tuesday, but proceedings will be delayed.

Marsman’s older cousin, Treyton Marsman, is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

The judge was supposed to set dates for a preliminary inquiry, but scheduling was delayed after new evidence was handed over by police.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We received a second batch of disclosure — a large batch of disclosure — that both counsel: Crown and defence need to review,” said Crown attorney Sean McCarroll.

“It includes most of the potential evidence that the Crown will be relying on so we need to sit down, we need to review that disclosure in its entirety before we can make an informed decision.”

Devon went missing in February 2022. On Sept. 17 of this year, Halifax Regional Police announced they had found remains believed to belong to Devon, and that two individuals — including Devon’s cousin — were charged in connection to his death.

Story continues below advertisement

Devon’s mother, Theresa Gray, was in court Tuesday and said the experience has been difficult.

“Just seeing him, it made me sick to my stomach,” she told Global News.

For more on this story, watch the video above.