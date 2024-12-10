Menu

Environment

Canada’s top weather stories of 2024: Environment Canada

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 3:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary area mops up after destructive hail storm'
Calgary area mops up after destructive hail storm
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused – Aug 6, 2024
From heatwaves to blizzards to wildfires and floods,  some billion-dollar disasters dominate Environment and Climate Change Canada’s list of the top 10 most impactful weather stories of 2024.

The extreme weather events of 2024 began with a January deep freeze that sent temperatures across western Canada plunging below -40 C. View image in full screen
The extreme weather events of 2024 began with a January deep freeze that sent temperatures across western Canada plunging below -40 C. Global News

The list includes, in no particular order:

The year began with a January deep freeze that saw temperatures across western Canada plunge to the -45 C range, causing burst pipes, vehicles that wouldn’t start and sent people scrambling for ways to escape the cold.

A home and vehicle are surrounded by debris left by flooding from an atmospheric river weather system at Deep Cove in North Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. T View image in full screen
The District of North Vancouver declared a state of local emergency, and ordered three homes evacuated in the Deep Cove neighbourhood, over fear that debris left behind by an atmospheric river could pose a safety risk. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

It ended with twin atmospheric rivers that dumped more than 300 millimetres of rain on some parts of southwestern British Columbia, causing flash flooding that forced thousands of people from their homes and killed at least three people.

The summer of destructive weather was punctuated by a wildfire that tore through Jasper National Park, forcing the evacuation of the town, destroying about 30 per cent of the buildings and causing close to $900 million in damage, making it the 9th costliest disaster in Canadian history.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s atmospheric river caused $110M in insured damage'
B.C.’s atmospheric river caused $110M in insured damage
A devastating hail storm that hit Calgary in early August cased an estimated $2.8 billion in damage, making it the second costliest weather disaster in Canadian history. View image in full screen
A devastating hail storm that hit Calgary in early August cased an estimated $2.8 billion in damage, making it the second costliest weather disaster in Canadian history. Global News

In early August a devastating hail storm hit Calgary left a trail of destruction in its wake, causing about $2.8 billion in damage, making it the second costliest weather related event in the country’s history according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The national weather agency also recognized the impact of heavy rain and wind on parts of Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada, which bore the brunt of the hurricane season when remnants of hurricanes Beryl and Debby smashed into eastern Canada in the summer of 2024.

Click to play video: 'Hurricane Beryl remnants impacting weather across Canada'
Hurricane Beryl remnants impacting weather across Canada

Tragically, Environment Canada says more than 40 people died from the impacts of the top 10 extreme weather events of 2024 and the estimated damage from just the top four weather events alone amounted to over $7 billion.

