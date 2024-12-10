Canada’s top weather stories of 2024: Environment Canada

From heatwaves to blizzards to wildfires and floods, some billion-dollar disasters dominate Environment and Climate Change Canada’s list of the top 10 most impactful weather stories of 2024.
The list includes, in no particular order:
- Arctic communities face unusual heatwave;
- Central Canada bears the brunt of the 2024 hurricane season;
- Billion-dollar hailstones: Calgary’s costliest weather disaster;
- Western Canada plunged into January deep freeze;
- Wildfires and evacuations in western Labrador;
- Southern Ontario’s summer of floods;
- Cape Breton’s winter wallop;
- From heatwave to wildfires: Jasper’s summer inferno;
- Summer split: Maritimes sizzle while Alberta shivers;
- Atmospheric rivers deliver double blow to British Columbia.
The year began with a January deep freeze that saw temperatures across western Canada plunge to the -45 C range, causing burst pipes, vehicles that wouldn’t start and sent people scrambling for ways to escape the cold.
It ended with twin atmospheric rivers that dumped more than 300 millimetres of rain on some parts of southwestern British Columbia, causing flash flooding that forced thousands of people from their homes and killed at least three people.
The summer of destructive weather was punctuated by a wildfire that tore through Jasper National Park, forcing the evacuation of the town, destroying about 30 per cent of the buildings and causing close to $900 million in damage, making it the 9th costliest disaster in Canadian history.
In early August a devastating hail storm hit Calgary left a trail of destruction in its wake, causing about $2.8 billion in damage, making it the second costliest weather related event in the country’s history according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
The national weather agency also recognized the impact of heavy rain and wind on parts of Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada, which bore the brunt of the hurricane season when remnants of hurricanes Beryl and Debby smashed into eastern Canada in the summer of 2024.
Tragically, Environment Canada says more than 40 people died from the impacts of the top 10 extreme weather events of 2024 and the estimated damage from just the top four weather events alone amounted to over $7 billion.
