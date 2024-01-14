‘Be patient’: Workers forced to be outside in Alberta’s extreme cold

Send this page to someone via email

People across Alberta are doing their best to avoid the extreme cold, but for some, that’s simply not an option. Their jobs require them to be outside regardless of the temperature.

The harsh weather is taking a toll on them both physically and mentally.

Throughout the week, tow truck companies across the province are fielding thousands of calls from people desperate to get their wheels turning.

“Don’t even have time to think, don’t even have time to put calls into the computer and I got to answer it otherwise, it just won’t stop ringing,” said Corey Hebel, general manager of Oil Country Towing.

Oil Country Towing is doing its best to get to everyone, so they’re in for some long days. Extending their usual 12-hour shift by a couple of hours.

“We don’t really want them to work that much longer because then it affects their next day and then they start getting dragged out and tired. The guys have been staying 14 or 16 hours just to try and catch up,” said Hebel.

A large chunk of tow truck operator’s shifts are spent outside and they’re not the only ones. Plumbers are working around the clock, both indoors and outdoors to fix heat and water issues.

“Majority of our work, we’re working in the cold. Just like in this home, they don’t have heat. Some of our crews are under mobile homes. So it’s a challenge,” said Trevor Greenwood with The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing.

“You don’t get a very good night’s sleep because you know there’s so many people waiting for tomorrow that don’t have heat or don’t have water.”

The cold is also having a major effect on first responders, making their calls that much more difficult.

“I think the biggest issue for paramedics really on the whole is that when they come to scenes, typically they look for hazards, but right now the cold is the hazard,” said Len Stelmaschuk, Alberta Paramedic Association president.

“Not only are the people involved subjected to frostbite, hypothermia, all those other things, but so are their rescuers.”

The Alberta Paramedic Association says just like everyone else, paramedics can struggle to keep going and stay motivated in the extreme cold.

“I think it just plays on, not only physically, but mentally as well. Nobody wants to jump out and go out to -40 C and windchill up to -50,” said Stelmaschuk.

Paramedics typically cannot wear thick gloves when out on a call, which can take a big toll on their dexterity. Oftentimes, they do not spend enough time warming up in their vehicle before they head to the next incident.

“Their hands are frozen. When people are cold, their veins shrink down and the body tries to contain heat and so sometimes those lifesaving medications that they need to receive are very difficult to get,” Stelmaschuk said.

But service providers across the province say they’ll continue to work overtime if that means keeping their community safe.

“Be patient, we know that you need help and we’re trying to get to you,” said Hebel.