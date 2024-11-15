Jasper businesses preparing for first winter season after devastating wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Businesses in Jasper, Alta., are no doubt cheering the wintry weather. The cold temperatures and the snow are good signs for the town of Jasper. Winter weather means more visitors and business.

That boost will be heavily relied on after the recent life-altering wildfire that devastated the town.

On a November afternoon, a few people are enjoying sweets and warm drinks at Lostlands Cafe — some locals and some visitors.

However, the mood isn’t quite the same as it was last November.

“Everybody’s in a little bit of a different place, we’ve all had different time frames of exposure and have had a bit of a different experience,” said Kimberley Stark, owner of Lostlands Cafe and Bear’s Paw Bakery.

The bakery is a Jasper staple but it sustained some damage during the wildfire. Some difficulties with insurance mean it can’t open just yet.

“I had originally hoped that Bear’s Paw would be able to be open by Christmas. I don’t know if that’s a reasonable dream at this point,” said Stark.

But Stark is still looking ahead to the holiday season, hoping to attract many visitors stopping into town.

“We’re about to expand our hours so we can be open more in anticipation of the upcoming ski season,” Stark said.

“We’ll have the employees on the way up to the hill hopefully and then (when) people are ready to hit the slopes, they can stop by too.”

With winter approaching, Jasper officials and business owners hope the town’s streets are filled with tourists sooner rather than later.

The busier the better, as it helps them get to the next step in the recovery.

“Our economy is heavily based on tourism, it’s the only way for us to move forward is to get visitors back in Jasper and experiencing the mountains. They look a little different, not totally different — mountains are still there, they are just a little more naked,” said Justin Melnyk with Bear Hill Brewing.

At the Maligne Range, they’re getting ready for the winter for the first time. It was supposed to open the week of the wildfire, instead opening up mid-September. The restaurant is fully staffed but many others around town are still looking for a job.

“We want people to come visit and the businesses that are open, they’re staffed up and there’s people here that want to work. They just need the businesses to be busy enough to be able to give them work,” said Melnyk.

However, no matter the Jasper business, they all have one clear message.

“I want to promote my community. I love that people care, I really truly do,” said Stark.