Canada

Child’s life saved during Santa Claus parade in Ontario thanks to woman’s heroic actions

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 1:20 pm
2 min read
Learning CPR and the Heimlich manoeuver from St. John Ambulance
Learning CPR and the Heimlich manoeuver from St. John Ambulance
RELATED: St. John Ambulance instructor Ian Erickson goes over CPR and the Heimlich manoeuver with Jackie Wilson – Dec 11, 2018
A South Simcoe Police Auxiliary Constable is being praised for their heroism and quick thinking in saving a young child’s life during the Innisfil Santa Claus Parade.

On Nov. 24 at 1 p.m., when the streets of Innisfil were packed with families excitedly waiting for the arrival of Santa, a young child went into distress, police say.

Police say auxiliary constable Balpreet Badial was on duty during the parade along Innisfil Beach Road when several members of the public ran to her and said, “Officer, we need help!”

Badial was brought to a four-year-old boy who was choking and unable to breathe.

Police say she quickly took action and began life-saving efforts on the boy and was able to successfully dislodge the blockage, found to be a piece of candy.

“I was right where I was supposed to be. I am grateful to have been able to save the life of a child in need,” said Badial.

“This family looked to me for help and as someone who could save their loved one. In these situations, every single second counts.”

Once the ambulance arrived, the child was assessed for medical evaluation and found to be in good health.

South Simcoe Police auxiliary constable Balpreet Badial View image in full screen
South Simcoe Police auxiliary constable Balpreet Badial. Supplied by South Simcoe Police

Badial, one of the newest volunteer members of the South Simcoe Police Auxiliary Unit, says she is grateful for the coaching she received, which helped her respond quickly.

South Simcoe Police say this is only Badial’s second event since she completed her training.

Auxiliary members are volunteers who dedicate their time to contribute to the well-being of their communities.

Police say this incident is an important reminder to the public that basic First Aid and CPR training can help save a life.

Staff Sgt. David Phillips praised Badial for her quick thinking, saying she turned what could have been a heartbreaking incident into a reminder of the value auxiliary members bring to the community.

“Auxiliary Const. Balpreet Badial’s response exemplifies the spirit of service and professionalism that our auxiliary members bring to the community. This heroic act underscores the importance of having trained volunteers to respond and step in during emergencies,” said Phillips, who oversees community support and the auxiliary unit.

“As they humbly serve and embody the true spirit of selfishness, it is through their modest actions that they make the greatest impact. We are all grateful she was there, and proud to have her on our team and a member of the South Simcoe Police family.”

Police are encouraging all community members and the public to complete a basic First Aid/CPR training course in the wake of the incident.

Santa Claus Parade celebrates 120 years of holiday magic in streets of Toronto
Santa Claus Parade celebrates 120 years of holiday magic in streets of Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

