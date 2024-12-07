SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Poeltl, Olynyk, Mitchell return to Raptors’ lineup

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk and Davion Mitchell will all return to the Toronto Raptors lineup tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

Poeltl missed Toronto’s 129-92 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday due to illness.

Mitchell was listed as questionable with right hip stiffness after that loss, but Raptors head coach Dakro Rajakovic says he’s available against Dallas.

It will be Olynyk’s first time playing in the 2024-25 season after missing the entire pre-season and first 23 games of the campaign with back spasms.

Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but grew up in Kamloops, B.C., will add significant depth to the Raptors’ rotation.

He averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 28 games for Toronto last season after he was traded to the Raptors by the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

