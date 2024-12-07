3 in 10 residential property buyers in N.S. were investors in 2018-2020: StatsCan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Statistics Canada says investors represented three in 10 residential property buyers in Nova Scotia between 2018 and 2020 — the highest volume of such buyers among provinces where data is available.

The data, posted by the federal statistics agency on Dec. 3, tracks the number of investment buyers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia over three years.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nova Scotia had the highest volume of investor buyers of residential property in that time, with an average of 28.2 per cent.

In neighbouring New Brunswick, investor buyers averaged 20.3 per cent in the same period, and in B.C. they averaged 24.8 per cent.

StatsCan defines real estate investors as buyers of at least one residential property that is not used as their primary residence.

In rural areas, investors represented 37 per cent of buyers in Nova Scotia and 34 per cent in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.