Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Vancouver weather warning could leave Swifties ‘In the Pouring Rain’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift fans flock to Vancouver'
Taylor Swift fans flock to Vancouver
Taylor Swift fans have arrived in Vancouver ahead of the singer's shows this weekend. Troy Charles has more on the preparations to keep them safe and get to and from BC Place.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans packed into Vancouver for the first of the singer’s final three shows of her Eras Tour may find themselves “In the Pouring Rain.”

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, as a “robust and rain-ladden frontal system” moves down the B.C. coast.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.5'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.5

“Rain, at times heavy, will begin late this afternoon for Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky, and this evening for the remainder of the regions,” the agency warned.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada also said that localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fans headed downtown to watch the singer perform on Friday will want to dress for the weather. They will also want to be mindful of BC Place’s venue restrictions for the concert — including a ban on umbrellas.

Click to play video: 'UBC Philosophy Professor on the Taylor Swift appeal'
UBC Philosophy Professor on the Taylor Swift appeal
Trending Now

Ticketholders are also advised not to bring bags to the stadium, though they are allowed to bring the following items with them:

  • Clutch purse or belt bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”
  • Clear plastic bag no larger than 12” x 12” x 6”
  • Clear bags may have a printed logo no larger than 3.5” x 4.5” on only one side of the bag

Fans leaving the venue may also get a blast of “Midnight Rain,” with the downpour expected to continue overnight before the heaviest precipitation tapers off later Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is forecasting a total rainfall of between 50 and 70 millimetres.

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices