Vancouver weather warning could leave Swifties ‘In the Pouring Rain’

The tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans packed into Vancouver for the first of the singer’s final three shows of her Eras Tour may find themselves “In the Pouring Rain.”

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, as a “robust and rain-ladden frontal system” moves down the B.C. coast.

“Rain, at times heavy, will begin late this afternoon for Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky, and this evening for the remainder of the regions,” the agency warned.

Environment Canada also said that localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Fans headed downtown to watch the singer perform on Friday will want to dress for the weather. They will also want to be mindful of BC Place’s venue restrictions for the concert — including a ban on umbrellas.

Ticketholders are also advised not to bring bags to the stadium, though they are allowed to bring the following items with them:

Clutch purse or belt bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Clear plastic bag no larger than 12” x 12” x 6”

Clear bags may have a printed logo no larger than 3.5” x 4.5” on only one side of the bag

Fans leaving the venue may also get a blast of “Midnight Rain,” with the downpour expected to continue overnight before the heaviest precipitation tapers off later Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting a total rainfall of between 50 and 70 millimetres.