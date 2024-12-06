Menu

Education

Quebec promises new legislation to strengthen secularism in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
The Quebec government is looking into the possibility of reinforcing the province's secularism laws. This comes after 11 teachers were suspended from a Montreal elementary school following a report that found a so-called clan of teachers had created a toxic environment for both staff and students. Global's Franca Mignacca reports – Oct 22, 2024
The Quebec government says it will table legislation to strengthen secularism in schools, following the latest in a series of reports about Muslim religious practices appearing in some of the province’s public schools.

Premier François Legault says there are teachers introducing “Islamist religious concepts” into Quebec schools, in violation of the principle of secularism.

His comments follow a report in La Presse that documented students praying in classrooms and hallways and disrupting a play focused on sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy prevention at a high school in Laval, north of Montreal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

With the provincial legislature set to rise for the holidays, Education Minister Bernard Drainville told reporters in Quebec City that the behaviour does not represent “our Quebec” and is “completely intolerable and unacceptable.”

The Quebec government is already looking into 17 schools that may have breached the province’s secularism law, as part of a controversy sparked by a government investigation alleging a toxic climate at a Montreal primary school created by a group of teachers, many of North African descent.

The report on those schools is expected in January, but Drainville says he can already confirm that the government is going to act.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

