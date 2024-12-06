Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek man accused of assaulting 16-year-old in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged assault in August. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged assault in August. Vancouver police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl over the summer.

The incident began when the victim and a friend boarded a #250 bus in West Vancouver around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Click to play video: 'Assault suspect released from custody in Vancouver'
Assault suspect released from custody in Vancouver

“This case remains unsolved because we have not yet been able to identify the suspect,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope that by releasing these images, someone who knows the suspect, or the suspect himself, will come forward.”

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Vancouver police.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Vancouver police. Vancouver police
Trending Now

Police say the girls believed a man aboard the bus was staring at them, and commented to each other about it.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When they got off the bus near Granville and Georgia streets in Vancouver, police say the man allegedly followed the girls and then assaulted one of them.

A bystander intervened, and the man left before police arrived.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s or 50s, standing about six feet tall. He had glasses and receding hair, and was wearing an orange BC Lions golf shirt, cream-coloured pants and blue and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices