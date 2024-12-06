Police seek man accused of assaulting 16-year-old in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl over the summer.

The incident began when the victim and a friend boarded a #250 bus in West Vancouver around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 25.

“This case remains unsolved because we have not yet been able to identify the suspect,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“We hope that by releasing these images, someone who knows the suspect, or the suspect himself, will come forward.”

Police say the girls believed a man aboard the bus was staring at them, and commented to each other about it.

When they got off the bus near Granville and Georgia streets in Vancouver, police say the man allegedly followed the girls and then assaulted one of them.

A bystander intervened, and the man left before police arrived.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s or 50s, standing about six feet tall. He had glasses and receding hair, and was wearing an orange BC Lions golf shirt, cream-coloured pants and blue and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.