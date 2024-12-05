Meet the B.C. rider inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

If you think of Alberta when you hear “rodeo,” you may be surprised to learn that a Chilliwack rider has been inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

Kaila Mussell is used to being a pioneer. She’s the first and only professional female saddle bronc rider in the history of North American rodeo.

These are familiar days for Mussell at her Chilliwack farm.

“Horses were always a big part of my life, and I started riding just after I could walk basically,” she told Global’s This is BC.

She was a competitor at a young age, starring in barrel racing and trick riding before following in her father’s footsteps by making a move to rough stock.

“I’m the first and only woman to become professional in saddle bronc riding,” she said.

She’s had a winning career that has come with a lot of joy and pain.

“I broke my neck in 2014. I consider that one the biggest one,” she said.

“I’ve now had three operations on my left shoulder. I’ve broken my collarbone I don’t know how many times on each side.”

From early on it was clear Kaila was built to ride against the very best.

“When I got my pro card there were a lot of guys who weren’t terribly thrilled that I was there. And when I started beating them they especially didn’t want me there,” said Mussell.

A proud member of the Skwah First Nation, her success has landed her parts in music videos and entry into some esteemed sports institutions.

“I got inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Indigenous Gallery. I was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Worth, Texas,” said Mussell.

“I looked up to early cowgirls of late 1800s and early 1900s so it’s pretty amazing to be inducted alongside them as well.”

Mussell is a hall-of-fame rider who’s had more than her share of hard knocks

“I shattered my left heel. I’ve had ACL surgery on both knees. I’ve broken my right wrist. I’ve had multiple dislocations. I could keep going,” said Mussell.

But she is still competing and winning, just like she has for the past 25 years.

“I can tell you I never thought it would have been this long of a journey,” said Mussell.

“I’ve dabbled in the idea of retiring and finally I’m like, you know what, I’m not going to retire. This is part of what I do, right?”