B.C. man’s home-built roadster finishes runner-up in prestigious U.S. competition

It was a build that took Ken Green eight-and-a-half years in his Burnaby garage.

A David vs. Goliath story that put his 1931 Ford Highboy Roadster up against a winning professional team with very deep pockets.

“It’s known that he probably spent about $3 million to do his build,” said Green.

Green wants to keep his total cost private, but it was a drop in the bucket compared to that.

His car finished runner-up to a 1936 Ford. But just getting an invite to compete in the 75th Grand National Roadster Show is considered an honour.

“I had been going to the Grand National Roadster Show as a spectator for years, I didn’t think I would ever show a car,” said Green.

“I felt I had won, just being on the floor with the big dogs.”

He was just a kid when he fell in love with the car culture while hanging out at Wally’s Burgers in Vancouver.

“We’d sit there with our 19-cent hamburger,” he said.

Taking on as many builds as he could handle in those early years.

“There’s lots of frustrations. I can remember fabricating a piece and then it wouldn’t fit. I’d throw it in the corner throw a sledgehammer at it and start again,” said Green.

“My skills have improved over the years.”

At the start, he just wanted to build another hot rod for himself. It took some convincing to enter this masterpiece into a competition

“My friends witnessed some of my special pieces and felt that it was worthy,” said Green.

A one-man army taking on all those pro shops south of the border.

“I was the home builder. The only home builder,” said Green. “It’s not often a Canadian enters this show so I’m very proud to represent.”

Now comes the fun part. This car has only been up and down the drive and in and out of the trailer.

“I’m going to drive the wheels of this,” he said.

eight-and-a-half years of blood, sweat and tears, culminating in the crowning moment of his building career. Does he have it in him to build another?

“At the moment no,” he said.

“And I think that would be the correct thing for my wife to hear also.”