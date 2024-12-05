Menu

Health

Alberta’s health minister signs onto federal deal for rare disease medications

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
Adriana LaGrange, minister of health for Alberta, makes a health-care announcement in Calgary on Dec. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Adriana LaGrange, minister of health for Alberta, makes a health-care announcement in Calgary on Dec. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has signed a deal with her federal counterpart to expand access to medication for people with rare diseases.

LaGrange joined federal Health Minister Mark Holland in Edmonton to announce millions in spending on both emerging and proven drugs, as well as on diagnostics and screening.

The drugs include Poteligeo for treating Sézary syndrome, Oxlumo for hyperoxaluria type 1 and Epkinly for large B-cell lymphoma.

LaGrange says the move will help support Albertans living with rare diseases and open the door to potentially life-changing treatments.

Holland says the deal is a step toward building a stronger public health system for Albertans and aims to give Albertans with rare diseases the “best health outcomes possible.”

Alberta is the third province behind B.C. and Newfoundland and Labrador to sign onto a federal deal under the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

