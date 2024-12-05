Winnipeg cops identify victim, accused in Furby Street homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim and the accused in a fatal stabbing that took place Monday evening.

Police were called to an apartment on Furby Street around 5:35 p.m., where a woman was found with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The victim has since been identified as Breanna George, 21, who was living in Winnipeg at the time of her death, but was a member of Ontario’s Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing / Big Island First Nation.

Another woman was arrested in the same apartment block and has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery, police said.

Savannah Nashacappo-Badger, 23, remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

