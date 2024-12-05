Kingston Police seek public’s help in identifying person of interest

See more sharing options

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest potentially connected to two incidents in the city’s north end.

On Nov. 24, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a break-and-enter occurred at a residence near Weller Avenue and Daly Street.

The following morning, at about 5:45 a.m., a fire broke out at the same residence.

Security footage captured a Caucasian male, described as wearing a dark jacket, a backpack and a facial mask, near the residence around the time of the break-in.

Kingston Police encourage anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Mike Fleming via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

The investigation remains ongoing.