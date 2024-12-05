Man dead, another hurt after double shooting outside Ontario home

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and another is in hospital after they were shot outside a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police Sgt. Jennifer Trimble says officers received calls for a shooting on Odeon Street, near Goreway and Mayfield roads, at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

When police arrived on scene, they found two men injured. Trimble said one person died on scene, and the other was taken to hospital. He is currently listed as being in non-life-threatening condition.

Peel’s homicide and missing persons bureau is now investigating.

Officers are looking for a white, four-door sedan. Trimble said they’re looking for at least one suspect, but no other information was shared.

Peel paramedics told Global News the victims appeared to be in their mid-20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.