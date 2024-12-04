Global Edmonton kicks off annual Give Me Shelter campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday, a day where people are encouraged to give back to non-profits and charities.

It lands on the same day as the kickoff for Global Edmonton’s annual Give Me Shelter campaign, and local shelters say it comes at a crucial time.

Shelters around the Edmonton area say they are feeling the pinch and facing high demand.

“It’s harder and harder for families and individuals to support themselves,” said Karen Kadatz, the executive director of A Safe Place.

A Safe Place takes in dozens of people experiencing domestic violence and abuse.

“We’re keeping families longer and longer,” Kadatz said.

“That’s because there is a lack of safe and affordable housing and resources. With the economy, the cost of living and that, (it) just keeps going up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kadatz said the community has been helping. For example, the organization received a donation from a 93-year-old woman who had to change her identity when she was forced to flee domestic abuse in the 1950s.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That was 70 years ago,” Kadatz said. “You know, when we hear about that, our hearts just open.

“We know shelters make a difference.”

4:54 Generous donation aids Alberta shelters ahead of the holidays

The annual Global News Give Me Shelter campaign runs until Dec. 18.

All donations will be divided evenly among six shelters in the Edmonton area:

Others are also donating to the cause. The Blue Cross gave thousands of dollars to the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.

Story continues below advertisement

“We really want to make a difference and make an impact in our community,” said Narissa Kanji with the Alberta Blue Cross. “So for Giving Tuesday, they wanted to give $30,000 to shelters all across the province, that really support Albertans and are vulnerable at this time.”

The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters said financial donations are always appreciated, but especially during the holidays.

“This time of year especially, we see a lot of families coming in because of the season, and there’s always things going on at home that sometimes lead to more capacity, more need for the shelters,” said Cat Champagne, the executive director of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.

Kadatz said any support goes a long way.

For the Give Me Shelter campaign, gift cards and cash donations can be dropped off at the Global Edmonton building at 5325 Allard Way throughout the campaign to provide much-needed items and Christmas gifts for women and children who are survivors of violence in the community.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, find a shelter in your area or call the confidential 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.