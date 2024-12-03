More than 7,200 Saskatchewan residents affected by health-record breach: Report

See more sharing options

A report from Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says hackers obtained health records of more than 7,200 residents earlier this year.

The report says the breach affected Innomar clinics, which offer lab testing in four locations across the province.

It says hackers gained access to a server in January at one of the organization’s affiliate companies, allowing them to access Innomar’s systems.

The report says the company took immediate steps to contain the breach and notified patients in May.

It adds there is no evidence of ongoing unauthorized activity and the company has taken steps to prevent a future breach.

The privacy commissioner has recommended the company offer those affected credit monitoring for at least 10 years.