With chance to win 4th-straight game, Oilers hope to hit jackpot against Vegas

The Edmonton Oilers (13-9-2) will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-3) on Tuesday night and hope to emerge victorious over their Pacific Division rivals so they can extend the team’s current three-game winning streak.

Edmonton won 4-3 over Utah and 4-1 over Colorado on their current road trip and take on a Golden Knights roster that is coming off a 6-0 loss to Utah in a lopsided game on Saturday.

The Oilers have a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games, averaging 3.9 goals per game and 2.7 goals against per game. In that time frame, captain Connor McDavid has scored nine goals and added 12 assists.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 6-3-1 while scoring an average of 2.7 goals per game and giving up an average of 2.8 goals per game.

The last time Edmonton played Vegas was on Nov. 6 when the Oilers lost 4-2 at Rogers Place.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who has missed the team’s last four games while dealing with an injury, was on the ice for a team skate at T-Mobile Arena on Monday but Edmonton’s head coach Kris Knoblauch said he will need to be evaluated before the team decides whether he can play Tuesday night.

Oilers to honour McDavid for reaching 1,000-point mark

The next time the Oilers play at home will be Thursday when the team takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place and the hockey club will hold a special ceremony to honour McDavid reaching a major career milestone.

Ahead of the game, McDavid will be given a golden stick and a commemorative crystal for reaching the 1,000-point mark last month.

McDavid became the 99th NHL player to reach the milestone during a game on Nov. 14. He became the fourth-fastest player to reach 1,000 points.