Pair of bodies found in Portage la Prairie home

Police in Manitoba are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Portage la Prairie.
R-C-M-P say they were called to the residence Sunday night.
They say a 42-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were found dead.
Police say there are no public safety concerns.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.
