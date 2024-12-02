Menu

Crime

Pair of bodies found in Portage la Prairie home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 10:28 pm
1 min read
Pair of bodies found in Portage la Prairie home
Police in Manitoba are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Portage la Prairie.
Police in Manitoba are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Portage la Prairie.

R-C-M-P say they were called to the residence Sunday night.

They say a 42-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were found dead.

Police say there are no public safety concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

