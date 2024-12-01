Recipe: Caramelized pork belly

Steve Rutherford, executive chef at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, makes a dish that is sure to impress everyone!

Caramelized pork belly with chili caramel, cashew butter, soft herbs, green papaya, daikon, cucumber salad, and togarashi sesame cashew crunch.

For the Pork Belly:

• 1 x ½ piece pork belly

Cure

• 500 gr brown sugar

• 500 gr kosher salt

Braising Liquid

• 2.5 Liters veg stock or water

• 1.25 liters pork stock

• 2 ea Bay leaf

• ½ tsp peppercorns

• 1 onion large dice

• 1 carrot large dice

• 3 stalks celery large dice

• 1 piece leek large dice

• 2 stalks Thai basil

• 10 stalks cilantro

Method:

Start this process 3-4 days before serving the dish.

For the cure: combine sugar and salt and mix thoroughly. Spread evenly on the pork belly on both sides and let sit in the fridge for 24-30 hours. Once fully cured, rinse under cold water and dry. Score the pork belly lengthwise and roll up like a sleeping bag. Tie the pork belly roll to hold it in the round shape. Place pork into a deep roasting pan.

When braising the pork belly, preheat the oven to 375F.

For the braising liquid: combine all ingredients into a pot and bring to a simmer. Pour hot liquid over prepared pork belly rolls and cover with parchment and aluminum foil. Place into the pre-heated and braise for 3 hours. Test tenderness of the pork belly by inserting a paring knife. If it comes out easily the pork is braised enough, if it does not come out easily, braise for a further 30 minutes. Once fully cooked, remove pork belly and let cool on a rack for 30 minutes. Move to fridge and let cool. Once fully cooled, place into a zip lock bag and hold in the fridge for up to 5 days.

For the Cashew Butter:

• 1 cup cashews soaked in water

For the blending

• Blanched cashews

• 1 ½ cups poaching liquids

• 1 tbsp. sesame oil

• Salt to taste

Method:

Take a small pot and bring water to a boil. Add soaked cashews and let simmer for 4-5 minutes. Strain the cashews and repeat the boiling process one more time with fresh water. Reserve the water from the second poaching. In a high-powered blender, combine the blanched cashews and 1.5 cups of the poaching liquid. Blend at medium speed until smooth. Increase speed and incorporate sesame oil. Season to taste. Pour into container and let cool in the fridge. Cover and let sit in the fridge for up to 3 days.

For the Chili Caramel:

• 250 gr brown sugar

• 125 ml 3 crab brand fish sauce

• 10 each red fresno peppers, seeded and sliced

• 250 ml water

• 10 gr fresh cilantro

• 10 gr fresh mint

• 25 gr green onion chopped

• .25 each carrot finely grated on cheese grater

Method:

In a stainless steel pot, combine and sugar and water and over a medium high heat, cook until caramel stage. Turn off heat and slowly add the fish sauce. Stir in with a whisk. Once all incorporated, add remaining ingredients and combine fully. Pour into a container, cool and reserve in the fridge for up to 5 days.

For the Salad:

• ½ carrot peeled and cut julienne

• ¼ green papaya peeled and cut julienne

• ¼ daikon peeled and cut julienne

• ½ toasted cashew pieces

• Torn fresh mint leaves

• 100 ml lime juice

• 150 ml grapeseed oil

Method:

Prepare this portion of the meal the day of serving the pork belly. Prepare all ingredients and combine the vegetables in a small stainless steel bowl. When ready to plate the dish, season with the mint leaves, lime juice and grapeseed oil. The cashew pieces will be used as a garnish.

For the plate:

Method:

Remove cashew butter and chili caramel from the fridge. Slice the pork belly roll into 1” thick slices. In a large nonstick pan, heat the pan over a medium-high heat. Sear the sliced pork belly for 5 – 6 minutes per side or until crispy and golden butter. Pour off any access rendered fat. Poor in a small amount of the chili caramel sauce and hold warm in pan.

On the serving plate, spoon out cashew cream into the middle of the plate. Place a piece of the pork belly onto the cream. Pour a small amount of the caramel onto the plate. Garnish with the prepared salad and toasted cashew pieces. Enjoy!