Queer Chamber of Commerce has economic concerns over Alberta gender identity legislation

A group focused on economic development in Alberta is concerned about the financial consequences of provincial legislation focused on gender identity.

2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce represents queer entrepreneurs and businesses.

Executive director Nicholas Rheubottom said his group is concerned about the economic impacts of bills that limit access to health procedures and sports for gender diverse people. Another bill changes rules in the classrooms.

Premier Danielle Smith has argued the measures will preserve choice for young people.

“Like any chamber of commerce, we represent entrepreneurs,” Rheubottom explained. “Our secondary mandate is to create an inclusive economy here in Alberta.

"We believe an inclusive economy leads to economic success and power."

The chamber is non-partisan, but decided to take an active stance after members urged them to do so. Rheubottom said it came down to socioeconomic impacts that could potentially stem from policies.

“We are so focused on bringing people (to the province),” he said. “That was the messaging from the Alberta government.

“If we are going to stake our economic growth in terms of our reputation, we have to consider how social policies impact our reputation.”

Rheubottom points to the legislation that many members of the LGBTQ2 community have deemed harmful and discriminatory.

“We are built on a brand,” he said. “We are built on a destination. How do we bring people in to the province and make them want to stay here or spend their tourism dollars?”

Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce data shows LGBTQ2 businesses contribute an estimated $22 billion to the economy. Those businesses also supported 435,000 jobs connected to those businesses.

The chamber recently hosted an event for entrepreneurs who identified as either transgender, gender diverse or two-spirit. During the event, the executive director heard from business owners who spoke about the ways the legislation would negatively impact their work.

“That included added pressures, negative impacts on mental health in able to run their business,” Rheubottom said. “As well, for those working in sports and recreation, it impacted them in very profound ways.”

“If those businesses are saying this policy will damage their business and the province, I think we have to take that seriously,” Rheubottom said.

Jay Rotteveel is a personal trainer in Edmonton who said the incoming legislation made him question if staying in Alberta would be bad for business.

“It definitely came to mind,” he said. “If I don’t feel welcome in this province, why would I do business in this province?”

Rotteveel is a member of the LGBTQ2 community. He believes incoming changes could damage Alberta’s brand and economy.

“Putting in legislation against a particular community of people — we don’t know the long-term damage,” he said.

“This could cost Alberta for decades.”

Before the fall session of the legislature, the chamber wrote a letter to the premier, the health minister, education minister and the minister of sport and tourism.

“The letter talked about why we thought this needed to be re-thought from a fiscal perspective,” Rheubottom said. “It wasn’t just social policy in a vacuum.”

The chamber said the Alberta government has not yet responded to the letter.

In a statement to Global News, Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones wrote that “Alberta’s economy is thriving.”

“Under our government’s leadership, Alberta has emerged as the economic engine of Canada,” he added.

“With only 11.7 per cent of Canada’s population in 2023, Alberta punches well above its weight nationally, representing, 20.5 per cent of Canada’s non-residential investment, 25.4 per cent of Canada’s goods exports; and 49.2 per cent of net private sector jobs gained over the last 12 months.

“The Alberta Human Rights Act protects against discrimination based on protected grounds and in protected areas, including gender and sexual orientation. Employers, landlords and service providers cannot discriminate against a person because of the person’s actual or presumed sexual orientation.”