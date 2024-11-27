B.C. cold case: Documentary crew alert IHIT over potential evidence

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to Bowen Island this week.

Over the weekend, IHIT confirmed it was contacted by a film crew working on a documentary related to missing teenager Jodi Henrickson.

IHIT said the crew was searching on Bowen Island in the hopes of potentially finding evidence related to Henrickson’s 2009 disappearance.

“As a result of their search, the film crew contacted IHIT to report what they believed to be potential evidence,” the organization said in a release.

“IHIT investigators attended the area and conducted an additional search.”

No further information on that additional search has been provided at this time.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Henrickson was only 17 years old when she disappeared on June 19, 2009, after leaving a house party with her ex-boyfriend.

Story continues below advertisement

Since that day, there has been no sign of her and no arrests have been made.

According to Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, Henrickson, who lived with her family in Squamish, told her parents she was going camping at Cultus Lake, but she went to Bowen Island to party with friends.

She attended a party on Harding Road, then she went to another party in an area known as Leroyville, about eight km away. She went back and forth between the two parties, Crime Stoppers investigators found.

Henrickson left the Harding Road party with her ex- boyfriend, Gavin Arnott, sometime after 4 a.m. on June 19.

The next morning, June 20, they were seen walking hand in hand in the direction of the Snug Cove Ferry Terminal.

At around 6:30 a.m. the pair were spotted near the Miller’s Landing turn-off.

She was not seen again.

“Since IHIT took conduct of this investigation in 2010, we have been working diligently to pursue every investigational avenue available,” investigators said in a release on Wednesday.

“IHIT remains committed to finding out what happened to Jodi and we urge anyone with information about her disappearance to please contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.”