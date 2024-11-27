OPP lays weapons and theft charges in Stone Mills Township

See more sharing options

The Ontario Provincial Police East Region community street crime unit has laid multiple charges and seized weapons following theft investigations in Stone Mills Township.

The investigations began on Oct. 19 after a theft at a hunt camp. On Nov. 21, officers arrested Robin Blundell, 40, of Yarker, who has been charged with theft, break and enter to commit an indictable offence, and failure to comply with a probation order. Blundell was released from custody following a bail hearing in Napanee.

On Monday, officers arrested a second individual, Jordan Rombough, 34, of Yarker, in connection with another theft. During the arrest, police seized a firearm and a converted replica firearm capable of firing marbles.

Rombough faces multiple charges, including:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

theft

two counts of break and enter to commit an indictable offence

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

nine counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Rombough remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.