Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP lays weapons and theft charges in Stone Mills Township

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
The OPP seized weapons and laid multiple theft charges in Stone Mills.
The OPP seized weapons and laid multiple theft charges in Stone Mills. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Provincial Police East Region community street crime unit has laid multiple charges and seized weapons following theft investigations in Stone Mills Township.

The investigations began on Oct. 19 after a theft at a hunt camp. On Nov. 21, officers arrested Robin Blundell, 40, of Yarker, who has been charged with theft, break and enter to commit an indictable offence, and failure to comply with a probation order. Blundell was released from custody following a bail hearing in Napanee.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Monday, officers arrested a second individual, Jordan Rombough, 34, of Yarker, in connection with another theft. During the arrest, police seized a firearm and a converted replica firearm capable of firing marbles.

Trending Now

Rombough faces multiple charges, including:

  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
  • theft
  • two counts of break and enter to commit an indictable offence
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • nine counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Rombough remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices