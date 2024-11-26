Hundreds turn out to speak as Vancouver mulls gas heating ban for new homes

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver residents will have to wait to find out whether the city will allow the use of natural gas to heat homes — or re-instate a ban on fossil fuels in new builds.

More than 140 people registered to speak at Vancouver City Hall on Tuesday.

But councillors had so many questions for city staff that just three speakers had a chance to make their case, postponing a final vote on the matter until later in the week.

In July, Vancouver city councillors narrowly voted to reverse a policy banning the use of natural gas for heat and hot water.

Staff told councillors Tuesday that if they proceeded with the change, starting next March builders would have the choice of building fully-electric buildings, or to continue with developments that include natural gas.

But staff told councillors that allowing the gas option will make it far more difficult for the city to meet its 2030 climate targets.

Under either option, gas will still be permitted for cooking and fireplaces.

The ongoing threat of climate change was raised numerous times during deliberations, but councillors also heard concerns about the province’s electricity supply.

Consecutive years of drought conditions have put pressure on British Columbia’s reservoirs, and consequently, its hydroelectricity system.

In 2023, BC Hydro had to import about one-fifth of the electricity it used.

While the Site C dam will increase the province’s generating power, overall demand is forecast to increase by 15 per cent or more before the end of the decade.