Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Injured snowboarder rescued from Vancouver Island backcountry

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 5:30 pm
1 min read
Search teams conduct a long-line rescue on Vancouver Island on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Search teams conduct a long-line rescue on Vancouver Island on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pair of snowboarders were plucked from the Vancouver Island backcountry Monday after an injury led to a chilly night in the mountains.

Crews used a helicopter and long line to rescue the pair Monday morning, a day after search-and-rescue volunteers hiked in with supplies overnight to keep them warm.

Click to play video: 'New resources for Coquitlam Search and Rescue'
New resources for Coquitlam Search and Rescue

The man and woman had set off for a day of snowboarding on Sunday in Strathcona Provincial Park, before the woman hurt her leg. They were able to use a cellphone to call for help.

Story continues below advertisement

“The subject was unable to move and then got quite cold as the day got later,” Comox Ground Search and Rescue team leader John Unger explained.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said deep snow and challenging forested terrain meant it took the team about five hours to reach the pair with warming vests and camping equipment.

The group dug snow caves to shelter through the chilly night on Mount Allan Brooks.

“I think they’d been pretty cold for some time so they were pretty happy to see us with some supplies and some warm clothes for them,” search-and-rescue volunteer Philippa Rees said.

Click to play video: 'Helicopter take-off approval delays hampering search and rescue efforts in B.C.'
Helicopter take-off approval delays hampering search and rescue efforts in B.C.
Trending Now

Unger said the incident is an important reminder about backcountry safety as the weather gets colder and more people go out exploring.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given it’s one of the first weekends of having some great snow, people are eager to get into the backcountry,” he said.

“We don’t want to discourage people from going into the backcountry, but always remember to bring the essentials, leave a trip plan with someone.”

Unger said anyone venturing into the backcountry should also have a way of calling for help, with either a phone that has service in the area or an emergency beacon.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices