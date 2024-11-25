Injured snowboarder rescued from Vancouver Island backcountry

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of snowboarders were plucked from the Vancouver Island backcountry Monday after an injury led to a chilly night in the mountains.

Crews used a helicopter and long line to rescue the pair Monday morning, a day after search-and-rescue volunteers hiked in with supplies overnight to keep them warm.

The man and woman had set off for a day of snowboarding on Sunday in Strathcona Provincial Park, before the woman hurt her leg. They were able to use a cellphone to call for help.

“The subject was unable to move and then got quite cold as the day got later,” Comox Ground Search and Rescue team leader John Unger explained.

He said deep snow and challenging forested terrain meant it took the team about five hours to reach the pair with warming vests and camping equipment.

The group dug snow caves to shelter through the chilly night on Mount Allan Brooks.

“I think they’d been pretty cold for some time so they were pretty happy to see us with some supplies and some warm clothes for them,” search-and-rescue volunteer Philippa Rees said.

Unger said the incident is an important reminder about backcountry safety as the weather gets colder and more people go out exploring.

“Given it’s one of the first weekends of having some great snow, people are eager to get into the backcountry,” he said.

“We don’t want to discourage people from going into the backcountry, but always remember to bring the essentials, leave a trip plan with someone.”

Unger said anyone venturing into the backcountry should also have a way of calling for help, with either a phone that has service in the area or an emergency beacon.