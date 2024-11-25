Parishioners rally to save 1880s church that survived the Halifax explosion

An iconic landmark on the north end of Halifax’s skyline — the St. Patrick’s Church steeple — has stood tall since the early 1880s.
But following safety concerns from the municipality, the church was closed in June. Repair was initially estimated to cost $12 million.
“I was never worried for the safety of the church. I know that it survived the Halifax explosion, every gale-force wind and hurricane that came through,” parishioner John Murphy said.
Murphy says the church and its parishioners have taken action to save the historic building.
“We put in an appeal with the papal nuncio in Ottawa and that was subsequently sent on to Rome,” he said. “We’re hopeful that the appeal will be successful and the church will be reopened.”
It’s especially pressing, he says, as a recent mapping project revealed Halifax’s peninsula has lost 87.2 per cent of its heritage buildings.
