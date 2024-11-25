Menu

Canada

Parishioners rally to save 1880s church that survived the Halifax explosion

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parishioners rally to save 1880s Halifax church'
Parishioners rally to save 1880s Halifax church
Members of an Irish Catholic church is Halifax’s North End are rallying to save the building from being demolished. Earlier this year, the church was closed indefinitely following safety concerns. But now, as Ella Macdonald reports, findings from a new study could change the church’s fate.
An iconic landmark on the north end of Halifax’s skyline — the St. Patrick’s Church steeple — has stood tall since the early 1880s.

But following safety concerns from the municipality, the church was closed in June. Repair was initially estimated to cost $12 million.

“I was never worried for the safety of the church. I know that it survived the Halifax explosion, every gale-force wind and hurricane that came through,” parishioner John Murphy said.

Murphy says the church and its parishioners have taken action to save the historic building.

“We put in an appeal with the papal nuncio in Ottawa and that was subsequently sent on to Rome,” he said. “We’re hopeful that the appeal will be successful and the church will be reopened.”

It’s especially pressing, he says, as a recent mapping project revealed Halifax’s peninsula has lost 87.2 per cent of its heritage buildings.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

